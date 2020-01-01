How Shehu Sani landed in EFCC detention for car dealer’s $30k



Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

Details of what brought former Kaduna State Senator and civil rights activist, Shehu Sani, into trouble with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and resulting in his Tuesday’s arrest and detention, emerged last night.

Vanguard gathered that the vocal former lawmaker had reportedly used the name of the Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, to collect the sum of $30,000 from a popular car dealer in the state with an assurance to shield him and his company from any form of inquiry by the anti-graft agency.

However, it was gathered that the cash payment soon became a source of anger between Shehu Sani and the car dealer and eventually drew the attention of Magu and EFCC.

A source familiar with the illicit deal said that although the car dealer had opted to close the matter after ‘forgiving’ Sani and writing off the balance of $5000 with the refund of $25,000, Magu insisted on arresting and investigating the former lawmaker for…