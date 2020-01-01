

Jose Mourinho says he “clearly deserved” his yellow card during Tottenham’s 1-0 loss to Southampton in the Premier League on Wednesday.

It could barely have been a worse start to 2020 for Mourinho‘s men, who lost another opportunity to close the gap on the top four and saw Harry Kane limp off with a hamstring injury which could rule him out for a number of weeks.

A third league defeat of Mourinho’s reign leaves them six points adrift of Chelsea in fourth place and after an initial surge under the Portuguese, Spurs are back to playing the standard of football which cost Mauricio Pochettino his job.

Mourinho was seen going to speak to members of Southampton’s coaching staff late on in the match and was subsequently shown a yellow card by Mike Dean.

On his yellow card, Mourinho told BT Sport: “I was rude. But I was rude with an idiot. I clearly deserved the yellow card. I had bad words with the guy.”

On the transfer window, Mourinho added: “Come on, we need…