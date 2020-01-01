In 2020, yearnings of majority will supersede the avarice of few ― Obaseki

…announces commencement of new minimum wage

…assures peace, security during guber elections

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has reassured that his government will continue to deliver on the mandate of building a total society that caters to the collective needs for the greatest number of people, noting that the yearnings of majority of Edo people will always supersede the avarice of a few greedy politicians in the state.

Obaseki, in his New Year Message, said in the face of the political challenges promoted by a few individuals who are intent on derailing the developmental strides of his administration, he will in 2020, consolidate on his reforms, policies and programmes for the collective good of Edo people.

He said “Despite the provocation and hostility from quarters who should be interested and…