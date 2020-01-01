Late Olusola Saraki, never paid for revoked land ― Kwara govt

By Demola Akinyemi

Kwara State government on New Year Day said that the controversial land of the second republic Senate leader Dr Abubakar Olusola Saraki recently revoked by Governor Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman was not paid for saying that there was no evidence of payment, even as it added that no formal application was made in respect of the land.

The Director-General of the State’s Bureau of Lands Ibrahim Salman who said this in a statement made available to journalists in Ilorin on Wednesday also clarified that no Right of Occupancy was ever issued to Asa Investment through which the late politician acquired the land.

The statement added that the land was consequently acquired by the state government in the 1970s in the overriding public interest and was designed to construct the Phase 11 of the state secretariat which was indeed constructed but later abandoned at the superstructure level.

It also said that it was after the project was abandoned that Asa…