Nigerians to face more hard times in 2020 – Mbaka

By Chinedu Adonu

SPIRITUAL Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, Amen, Fr Ejike Mbaka, during his 2019 crossover ministration, disclosed that there would be more hard times for Nigerians in 2020.

He also prophesied that the 2019 APC governorship candidate for Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, would take over the governance of Imo State from the Incumbent governor, Chief Emeka Ihedioha.

While maintaining that all the prophesy in Adoration ground has come to pass, he disclosed that he did not know how the revelation would manifest.

He warned those who would not be satisfied with the message not to come after him, stressing that such action would attract the wrath of the Holy Spirit upon such individuals or group.

According to him: “Many things are going to happen in Nigeria this 2020 that will shock countrymen and countrywomen; but all would be to God’s glory.

“In spite of all the hard time…