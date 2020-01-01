One dies in Ogun auto crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State Command, on Wednesday confirmed the death of one person in a road accident along the Ijebu Ode-Ore Expressway.

The state FRSC Sector Commander, Mr. Clement Oladele, disclosed this in Ota.

Oladele said the lone accident happened at 11:25 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to him, a Toyota Sienna Bus, with registration number, FKJ 453XW, was on a high speed when it tyres burst, lost control and somersaulted into the bush.

He said nine persons – five men, three women and a female child, were involved in the accident.

He said: “The corpse of the female victim has been deposited at the mortuary of the Ijebu Ode General Hospital, while two of the survivors are also receiving treatment at the same hospital.

“The third survivor who is a child was taken to Ise Oluwa Clinic J3 by a good samaritan before the arrival of the FRSC rescue team.”

The sector commander admonished motorists to desist from using imported used tyres and ensure…