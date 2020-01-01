Tear gas fired at Hong Kong New Year’s protesters

A march drawing tens of thousands of anti-government protesters in Hong Kong on New Year’s Day spiraled into chaotic scenes as police fired several rounds of tear gas and water cannon at crowds including families before halting the event.

The violence broke out during the largely peaceful march as masses of citizens pressed authorities for further concessions in the Chinese-ruled city.

In the Wanchai bar district, some protesters had spray-painted graffiti and smashed cash machines in an HSBC bank branch when riot police moved in, pepper-spraying crowds in a tense face-off. Tear gas was then fired into the crowds, making some children cry.

The protesters, some with gas masks and clad in black, regrouped and formed their own lines as police blocked roads to prevent large crowds from completing the march as night fell.

Organizers estimated just over one million people took part, but police said 60,000 protesters attended at the march’s peak

The atmosphere grew tense in…