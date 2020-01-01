Why Boko Haram is waxing strong— Investigation

•Loopholes in implementation of Super Camp Concept fingered

•Misunderstanding exists among N-East states, troops commanders

•Delay in payment of allowances to troops

•Buratai insists FG in total control of all Nigerian Territory

By Our correspondents

Abuja — Investigations have revealed that recent upsurges in the murderous activities of Boko Haram, especially attacks on soft targets in the North East, are the fallouts of misunderstandings and disagreements between the state governments of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states with the military commanders prosecuting the war against Boko Haram on one hand, and issues bordering on implementation of the super camp strategy of the Nigerian Army and timely payment of allowances to troops on the other.

The Nigerian Army and the Air Force have repeatedly declared that Boko Haram had been defeated after a very bloody war against insurgency, despite President Buhari making eradication of the terrorist group as one of his…