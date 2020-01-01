Why ex-AGF, Adoke doesn’t deserve bail

…says he was involved in P&ID, Halliburton scandals

…as vacation Judge returns case-file to CJ

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, adduced reasons why the immediate past Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke (SAN), should be allowed to remain in its custody.

The anti-graft agency, in a counter-affidavit it filed before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting at Maitama, alleged that the ex-AGF who was re-arrested upon his return to the country from Dubai on December 19, was implicated in several fraud cases running into billions of dollars.

It told the court that aside the $1.1bn oil bloc scam involving Malabu Oil and Gas Limited, Adoke, was also implicated in ongoing criminal investigations involving Process and Industrial Developments Limited (P&ID BVI), Process and Industrial Developments (Nigeria) Limited (P&ID Nigeria), which has a financial implication of $9.6billion…