Air Force redeploys 76 officers to re-invigorate efficiency

Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has redeployed a total of 36 Air Vice Marshals (AVMs) and 40 Air Commodores (Air Cdres) including some Branch Chiefs, Air Officers Commanding (AOCs), Commandants of Tri-Service Institutions, Directors and Commanders.

The appointments and redeployments, which followed the recent promotion of some senior officers to the next higher ranks as well as the retirement of some senior officers, is a routine exercise aimed at further re-invigorating operational efficiency and enhancing service delivery.

Branch Chiefs affected by the redeployment include AVM Oladayo Amao, the former Chief of Training and Operations (CTOP) Headquarters NAF (HQ NAF), who has now been appointed as the Chief of Policy and Plans (COPP); while AVM James Gwani, the erstwhile AOC Special Operations Command (SOC), has been appointed as the new CTOP.

Additionally, AVM Musibau Olatunji has been…