Blackout enters 10 days over shutdown of PHEDC in Bayelsa

By Samuel Oyadongha – Yenagoa

The power outage in Bayelsa State occasioned by the lingering face-off between the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) and the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) has entered its 10th day.

The IYC had on December 23, besieged the offices of the PHEDC and forced the staff to ground operations, occupying the premises to protest perceived poor power supply to residents.

The development, which resulted in a total power outage in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa capital, and its environs has compelled residents to rely solely on generators with a resultant increase in petrol demand.

Filling stations in Yenagoa have been struggling to cope with a large number of residents who thronged the stations to buy fuel in jerry cans

It was learned that efforts and talks to resolve the logjam hit a brick wall as the power company claimed that it was grappling with a debt burden of N16.5 billion as of Nov 2019 which had hampered its operations as…