Enugu’s Akanu Ibiam Int’l airport ready before Easter — Sirika

By Dennis Agbo, Enugu

Minister for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has reassured that the rehabilitation of Akanu Ibiam International airport runway will be ready before the Easter celebration in April.

The minister gave the reassurance when he inspected the rehabilitation work on Thursday.

He also stated that rehabilitation/completion of the terminal buildings would be done, same as perimeter fencing of the airport and installation of the airfield lighting among other facilities.

Sirika said: “I am very satisfied with the level of work. According to programme of work approved by us, we are beating the deadline. Easter is indeed feasible, we are delivering this work before Easter and that is sacrosanct by the grace of God.

The contractor is capable enough to deliver this procurement; it is one of the few companies in Nigeria with runway experience. We take this job seriously because we know that Enugu is the centre of South Eastern part of…