Father of two dies during sex competition with commercial sex worker

By Evelyn Usman

A 34-year-old father of four, Hygenus Achaeme, died during a sex competition with a commercial sex worker in a brothel in Ejigbo area of Lagos.

A version of the report at Vanguard’s disposal claimed that the deceased checked into Graceland Brothel located at 21, Moshalasi Street, Ejigbo Lagos, Sunday, after having a bet of N50,000 with one of the commercial sex workers, Amaka, on who would surrender first in the sex competition.

A friend of the deceased who spoke on the condition of anonymity, disclosed that trouble started after the deceased had boasted among his friends that he could spend two hours on a lady without getting tired. He added that while the conversation was on, one of them dared him to challenge Amaka, the commercial sex worker, who was described as a champion in the game.

Amaka, as gathered, had challenged some young men in similar competition and won. However, during the trial, he reportedly slumped while on the ‘seventh…