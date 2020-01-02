G. Bissau opposition head wins presidency, beaten PAIGC cries foul

Opposition leader Umaro Sissoco Embalo won the presidential election in the volatile West African state of Guinea-Bissau, the National Electoral Commission (CNE) announced Wednesday, but the country’s historic ruling PAIGC party cried foul.

Embalo won 53.55 percent of votes, according to the provisional results, with PAIGC head Domingos Simoes Pereira on 46.45 percent in Sunday’s runoff election.

“I declare Umaro Sissoco Embalo to be the winner,”CNE President Jose Pedro Sambu said.

Embalo said he would be a “president of national harmony” and appealed for the country to rally behind him, but Pereira blasted the result as a fix and vowed to overturn it.

His supporters celebrated close to the tightly-policed hotel in the capital Bissau where the results were announced.

They beat pots and cans and sang and danced. Some bore giant red-and-white keffiyehs, the Arab headdress that became Embalo’s campaign trademark.

– ‘Full of irregularities’…