I insist our Kaduna-Abuja train was attacked by hoodlums – Machika

Ben Agande – Kaduna

A passenger on a Kaduna- Abuja train, Hon. Abbas Abdullahi Machika, has insisted that suspected hoodlums on Thursday morning attacked an Abuja- bound train with projectiles and shattered one of the train windows.

However, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has denied knowledge of the incident.

The NRC Public Relations Officer, Mahmoud Yakubu, told Vanguard on the telephone he was yet to receive any official report on the attack.

He said: “We are not aware of the attack. To the best of my knowledge, NRC is not aware of any attack. There is no official report on that.”

But, Michika, who is a former member of the House of Representatives, said the train which left the Rigassa train station at 10:45 a.m., on Thursday was attacked few kilometres to Rijanna.

Rijanna which is about 40 kilometres from Kaduna is known as a haven for criminals, particularly kidnappers terrorising motorists and other road users along the Abuja- Kaduna highway.

The…