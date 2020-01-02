I&E forex window records $62bn turnover in 2019

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The volume of dollars traded (turnover) in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window of the foreign exchange market rose by four per cent, year on year (y/y), to $62.37 billion last year from $59.75 billion in 2018.

Meanwhile, the naira depreciated slightly by 51 kobo in the I&E window in 2019, as the indicative exchange rate for the window rose to N364.51 per dollar on 31st of December 2019 from N364 per dollar on December 31st 2018.

Vanguard analysis of monthly turnover in the I&E window showed that turnover dropped by 22 percent in January 2019 to $3.84 billion from $4.95 billion in December 2018.

In February 2019, turnover rose by 138 percent to $9.13 billion (highest turnover recorded in the year) from where it declined by 22 percent to $7.5 billion in March and by 39 percent to $4.6 billion in April.

