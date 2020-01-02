By Idowu Bankole

…Says it is Wicked, Recipe for Crisis.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has on Thursday condemned, in the strongest terms, the demolition of a property belonging to former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Kwara state government.

The PDP described the invasion and demolition as wicked, cowardly and a direct recipe for huge crisis in the state.

In a statement by its Publicity secretary Mr Kola Olongbondiyan, the PDP holds that “it is clear that the action of the state government is borne out of ‘hatred and political’ intolerance, in furtherance of the larger plot by the APC and its administration to intimidate, suppress, hound, crush and silence opposition and dissenting voices in the country, in the bid to foist a siege mentality on the citizenry”.

The PDP dismisses the reasons given by the APC administration for the act as baseless, false and incongruous, saying they fail to add up, to justify the…