Mourinho loses patience after Spurs’ double injury blow



Tottenham are waiting to find out the extent of Harry Kane’s hamstring injury sustained in the 1-0 defeat at Southampton.

Kane picked up the problem in the process of scoring an offside goal and left St Mary’s Stadium on crutches, sparking fears he could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Head coach Jose Mourinho said it was too soon to know how bad the injury is, but has described it as “negative”.

“For Harry to come out is negative,” he said. “Hamstring is always a negative. Is it tear? Is it a spasm? Is it a contraction? In this moment I cannot say.”

Spurs were already labouring with their top scorer on as they trailed to Danny Ings’ first-half goal and Mourinho said there was even less chance of his side turning it around after Kane’s injury.

“When we lose out target man Harry Kane we know the part of the game where we are normally more dominant is gone,” he said.

“We played the last 15 mins of the game without a recognised striker and…