NAF redeploys 36 AVMs, 40 Air Commodore in new shakeup

By Joseph Erunke

THE Nigerian Air Force, NAF, has redeployed a total of 36 Air Vice Marshals, AVMs, and 40 Air Commodores (Air Cdres).

The redeployed officers included some Branch Chiefs, Air Officers Commanding (AOCs), Commandants of Tri-Service Institutions, Directors and Commanders.

The service, in a statement by its spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, Wednesday evening, explained that,”The appointments and redeployments, which followed the recent promotion of some senior officers to the next higher ranks as well as the retirement of some senior officers, is a routine exercise aimed at further re-invigorating operational efficiency and enhancing service delivery. ”

The statement said, “Branch Chiefs affected by the redeployment include AVM Oladayo Amao, the former Chief of Training and Operations (CTOP) Headquarters NAF (HQ NAF), who has now been appointed as the Chief of Policy and Plans (COPP); while AVM James Gwani, the erstwhile…