Natasha Akpoti: Heroine of the Kogi election

By Ugochukwu Ejinkeonye

AS I write now, I am not too sure that I will be able to readily remember the full name of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate – the major opposition contestant in the November 16, 2019 gubernatorial election in Kogi State.

So, it should not be surprising that I probably wouldn’t have heard about Natasha Hadiza Akpoti, the intelligent and courageous young lady who flew the governorship flag of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in that election if some fellows in the state’s murky political scene did not choose to attract undue attention to the state by stretching their desperation and crude politics to unimaginable extremes in their determination to run Natasha out of the governorship contest.

Indeed, my interest in what happens in Kogi had been so badly depleted by the unedifying record of Governor Yahaya Bello whose most significant achievement in office appears to be his successful de-marketing of the very outstanding…