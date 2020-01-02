Nigeria plumbed the depths of misrule in 2019, never again!

By Olu Fasan

WHEN I started this column in November 2018, the debut article was titled “Nigeria is stuck on a treadmill – going nowhere fast!” (Vanguard, November 15, 2018). One year later, Nigeria, regrettably, is still stuck in the rot. Several decades ago, the distinguished publisher of this newspaper, Sam Amuka-Pemu, a titan of journalism and one of Nigeria’s finest columnists of any generation, ran a famous column called Sad Sam. But today, columnists are sadder, more despondent, because of the country’s deepening decay, and as we see Nigeria’s leaders doing everything in their power to run the country aground.

Truth is, Nigeria is a laughingstock worldwide. Whenever the country is discussed in any international forum, the air of melancholy is always so thick you could cut it with a knife. The question everyone asks is why Nigeria is so badly governed that it can’t fulfil its great potential. And, indeed, the country is punching well below its weight. Each…