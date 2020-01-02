Ogun: 17 injured in New Year Day accidents

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

At least 17 persons on Wednesday sustained various degrees of injury in different accidents across Ogun State.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State Sector Command, Florence Okpe, said in a statement on Thursday that a total of five auto crashes were recorded across Ogun State on New Year Day.

The statement read: “The first crash occurred at about 2230hrs along the Abeokuta – Lagos Expressway within the old Tollgate at Otta.

“Three persons – two men and one woman – were involved. One person, a man sustained an injury, but no death was recorded from the crash. Two vehicles were involved with registration number GGE890XE, a DAF TRAILER and a motorcycle with no registration number.

“The suspected cause was a brake failure. The injured victim was rescued to the General Hospital Otta for medical attention.

“The second crash occurred at about 0830hrs by Kilometer 38 Lagos – Abeokuta Expressway…