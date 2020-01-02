Osun Speaker urges Nigerians to patronise local products

Mr Timothy Owoeye, the Speaker , Osun House of Assembly has called on Nigerians to focus more on locally made products for the sustainability of the country’s economy in 2020.

Owoeye, in a new year message released by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Kunle Alabi on Wednesday, also called on them to look inward and patronise indigenous manufacturers.

Owoeye also enjoined Nigerians to always strive for the good of the land, saying the much publicised next level agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC), must begin with every Nigerian to ensure a more prosperous country.

He reminded Nigerians of the need to cut down their dependence on foreign goods, especially food stuff to increase local production and enhance entrepreneurship.

The speaker stated that patronising Nigerian grown food and other products would help save the local currency which currently he noted carried too much pressure.

