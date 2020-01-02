Police burst burglary syndicate, nab 2 suspects in Aba

By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

A burglary syndicate alleged to be behind the breaking of warehouses, stores and supermarkets in Aba, Abia State, was nabbed by the Police in the city.

Vanguard gathered that a team of crack detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, SP Alphonsus Ayang, arrested two persons suspected to be the ring leaders of the gang.

The suspects whose names were given as, Nkemakolam Ibe aged 46, from Nkwerre, Imo State and Uche Mathias, aged 45, from Obehie, Abia State, were nabbed while burgling a warehouse in Aba with three members of the gang, now at large.

Police sources said the gang had broken into three warehouses located at Pound Road by East Street, Jubilee Road by Mosque Street and also at Jubilee Road by George’s Street where they carted away assorted textile materials, foreign wines and energy drinks worth millions of naira.

It was further gathered that the police team also raided the gang’s two different safe houses at Umule Road…