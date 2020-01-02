Senator Abbo serves Prisoners food in Yola

As New Year celebrations mood get high across the world today, the Senator representing Adamawa Northern Senatorial District, Ishaku Abbo granted pardon to some inmates who were convicted, and are serving jail terms for various offences at the Nigerian Correctional Service in Yola.

Hundreds of inmates at the Nigerian Correctional Service which was formerly known as the Nigerian prisons had gathered to their assembly place, to celebrate with Senator Abbo, thanking God for his good deeds in their lives, and to dedicate their lives to Him in 2020.

“A true religious practice is about showing concern to prisoners, taking care of widows, and orphans”, said Senator Abbo.

Abbo revealed that “today is a very prophetic day for me, not only because I visited the prisoners, but I also had the opportunity of eating on the same plate with them; I had the opportunity and unique the privilege of serving them food to eat….