Tiv Traditional rulers condemn Sen. Akume’s verbal attack on Tor Tiv

Says it’s sacrilegious and unacceptable

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The Tiv Traditional rulers have condemned the alleged verbal attack on the paramount ruler of the Tiv tribe, Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse by the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume describing it as sacrilegious and unacceptable.

Senator Akume had during a ceremony last weekend allegedly accused the paramount ruler of partisanship describing him as “Tor pati” which meant king of party politics.

Condemning the uncharitable remark against their paramount ruler, the Ter Ikyor and Chairman of Second Class Traditional Rulers in Tiv land, Chief Jam Gbinde, who led other royal fathers in condemnation of the alleged unpleasant comment said such outing was alien to the Tiv culture.

Chief Gbinde, who spoke yesterday in Agbeede, Konshisha Local Government Area at this year’s Mbator Day celebrations said castigating the Tor Tiv in the public amounted to insulting the entire…