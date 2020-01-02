Troops arrest 81 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, rescue 161 hostages…

**Arrest 5 militias, 11 bandits, kill one bandit

**Recover caches of arms and ammunition.

By: Kingsley Omonobi

In continuation of its onslaught against criminal gangs and BHT/ISWAP terrorists across the country, troops of the Nigerian Army have arrested 81 Boko Haram terrorists, logistics suppliers and informants just as they rescued 161 hostages, mostly women and children from terrorist dens.

The gallant troops also killed one terrorist and one-armed bandit in firefights, arrested 11 bandits in Kaduna and Zamfar and 5 Sara-Suka militias in Plateau state, and recovered caches of arms and ammunition after the operations.

This disclosure was made in a statement by Col Aminu Iliyasu, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations on Thursday, December 2, 2020.

It said, ‘As the year 2019 drew to a close, the gallant troops of the Nigerian Army continued to sustain their onslaught against remnants of the Boko Haram and Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in the…