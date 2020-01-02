Turkey detains pilots over ex-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn’s escape



Turkish authorities on Thursday detained seven people – including four pilots – as part of the widening probe into former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn’s wild escape from Japan as he transited through Istanbul en route to Lebanon.

The other people held were two airport ground workers and one cargo worker, a police spokeswoman told Reuters, which reported that the accused embezzler had arrived in Beirut on a private jet from Istanbul on Monday.

Meanwhile, Japanese prosecutors raided the accused embezzler’s Tokyo home after he skipped bail while on house arrest and was smuggled out of the country in a musical instrument case.

The Turkish Hurriyet news outlet, citing an interior ministry official, said border police were not notified about Ghosn’s arrival — and that neither his entry nor exit were registered, according to Reuters

A plane carrying Ghosn arrived at 5:30 a.m. Monday in Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport, Hurriyet reported, adding that prosecutors ordered the…