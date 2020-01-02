Unimaginative brinkmanship and a country on the brink: Nigeria in 2020

By Owei Lakemfa

The year 2020 which commenced yesterday, holds a lot of promise for Nigeria despite the dark clouds cast on it by its leaders in the departed year. The year 2019 had a lot of trying moments for the country. Even when might terrorized the basic rights of Nigerians, there were still quite a number of hands clapping on the sidelines. The 2019 elections that were expected to build on the significant gains of 2015, rather, dug the grave for those gains to be buried. Murder became an acceptable electoral tool especially as we moved into the Kogi State elections where people composed lyrics in praise of the centrality of the gun in electoral contests.

The violence was so intoxicating that thugs marked the election victory with the roasting of Mrs. Salome Abuh, the Women Leader of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) right inside her home at Ochadamu, in the Ofo Local Government. Where else can a person be safe but in the home?

More than a rubber…