2020 year of hope — Reps Air Force C’mte Chair

*assures constituents of dividends of democracy, reassures support fo Air Force, FG in New year

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

The member representing Koko- Besse/maiyama federal constituency of kebbi state, Dr Shehu Koko has declared 2020 a year of hope and peaceful coexistence amongst one another.

Koko who is also the Chairman House Committee on Airforce made the declaration in a message to celebrate the New year tagged “a year of hope” especially to his constituents.

He said “I want to use this medium to extend my greetings to Nigerians, the good people of Koko- Besse/maiyama federal constituency as well as my party the All Progressives Congress.

“I also want to appreciate the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari and his sacrificial time for his country in the past years and in the New year”

Koko used the occasion to ask Nigerians to continue to pray for the progress and peaceful coexistence and one United Nigeria.

He also reassured his…