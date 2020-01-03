Agege-Pen Cinema Bridge, ready In July-Sanwo-Olu assures

Lagos- Badagry Expressway phase II ready in October

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assured that the Agege-Pen Cinema flyover, will be delivered in July 2020.

Sanwo-Olu stated this on Friday when he led a delegation on an inspection tour of done ongoing projects across the state, including Lagos- Badagry Expressway.

The flyover which is said to be at 60 percent completion stage, took off from Oba Ogunji Road and drops at the Oke Koto axis of Agege. The third abutment of the bridge extends to old Abeokuta Highway into Abule Egba.

The total length of the bridge is 1.4 kilometres and it is expected to have streetlight facilities and pedestrian walkways.

The Agege-Pen Cinema flyover, Sanwo-Olu disclosed, would be complemented with comprehensive rehabilitation work on inner roads to enhance traffic flow.

The Governor said: “At the completion of this bridge, we are not only going to see improvement in traffic management in the area, but it…