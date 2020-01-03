Drake delights Top Boy fans as he confirms series will return in 2020

Drake has delighted Top Boy fans by confirming the fourth season of the crime drama will return to Netflix in 2020.

The Grammy-winning musician, 33, revived the show on the streaming service last year, six years after it was dropped by Channel 4, and it became one of the most popular releases of 2019.

The Take Care hitmaker revealed plans for season four are underway via Instagram when a UK grime site posted a snap of lead characters Dushane (Ashley Walters) and Sully (Kane Robinson) and questioned whether Top Boy would return in 2020.

Alongside a screengrab of an article naming the show among Netflix’s ‘most popular series releases of 2019, GRM Daily posted: ‘Will we see a new series in 2020?’

Drake, an executive producer on the show, simply wrote: ‘Of course.’

The two-word response which confirmed the series’ much-anticipated return delighted fans.

One wrote: ‘Love to see it.’

Another added: ‘Thanks for bringing this project back!’, while a third…