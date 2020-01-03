Ex-exec claims Google shrugged off human rights in search of profits



An ex-Google exec on Thursday accused the search giant of abandoning its “Don’t be evil” credo as it chased profits.

Ross LaJeunesse, an 11-year Google veteran who left his post as head of international relations in April, claimed in a Thursday interview that the company had pushed him out after a lengthy clash over human rights in China.

LaJeunesse, who in 2010 spearheaded Google’s decision to stop censoring search results in the world’s most populous country, effectively ending its business there said in a Thursday blog post on Medium that he was “alarmed” to learn that Google had begun to develop a new, censored search engine just seven years later.

The secret project, dubbed “Dragonfly,” was meant for the Chinese market. Google ended up shuttering the search engine following employee pushback in 2018.

LaJeunesse said he also expressed alarm at Google Cloud executives pursuing deals with the Saudi government, as well as the opening of the Google Center…