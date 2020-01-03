Gunmen kidnap three in Kwara, one escapes, demands N50m ransom

By Demola Akinyemi

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have kidnapped three indigenes of Obbo-Aiyegunle, Ekiti local government area of Kwara State who were travelling home for new year celebration.

Vanguard gathered that the fourth victim reportedly escaped from the gunmen with very serious injuries.

It was further gathered that the herdsmen have taken advantage of the poor road conditions in the area, to perpetrate kidnapping which has been rampant in the area.

Former chairman of the local government, Otunba Ezekiel Gbadeyan broke the news to journalists in Ilorin yesterday.

Vanguard gathered that the kidnappers have also allegedly demanded a ransom of N50 million from the family members before the release of their victims.

The kidnapped persons are a woman and two men, while the fourth persons in the same vehicle with the victims escaped with serious injuries.

The incident which happened December 31st, 2019, occurred along Osi-Obbo-Aiyegunle road of Ekiti local council of the…