Ize-Iyamu’s yawning defection to APC

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY — A tumultuous crowd that gathered at the expansive residence of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2016 governorship election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu when he and thousands of his supporters were formally received into the All Progressives Congress, APC, recently.

They were received by Col David Imuse, retd, the acting chairman of the faction of the party loyal to APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Anselm Ojezua, who is challenging his removal as Edo State APC chairman in court is loyal to the Governor Godwin Obaseki camp of the party.

The defection ended months of speculations and denials that Ize-Iyamu was leaving the PDP and returning to the APC) he helped to form.

Vanguard first gathered in October that Ize-Iyamu was considering leaving the PDP after he got information among other things that some leaders of the PDP were working against his governorship ambition, even then, he…