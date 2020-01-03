Man City receive Laporte boost as defender resumes training



Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Aymeric Laporte has rejoined training with Manchester City, although he stopped short of naming a return date for the injured defender.

Laporte has been out of action since August, when he was taken off on a stretcher during City’s 4-0 defeat of Brighton.

Subsequent examinations revealed significant damage to his knee and Laporte was forced to undergo surgery on the joint, ruling him out for the rest of 2019.

In that time Guardiola has been desperately short of options at the back, with City as a result falling far behind runaway leaders Liverpool in the race for the Premier League title.

But Pep had good news to share on Friday as he confirmed his charge had returned with his colleagues.

“Yesterday (Thursday) was the first time he had been training 10-15 minutes with the team and today again,” the City boss told reporters when quizzed on the ex-Athletic enforcer.

“The rest [he did] individually and he is getting better. He feels good…