Murder: CSOs give Enugu Govt 14 days ultimatum to free alleged culprits

By Chinedu Adonu – Enugu

Coalition of Civil Society Groups in Enugu State has given the Enugu state government 14 days ultimatum to release the three persons initially accused of the murder of the former head of nursing services, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu, late Mrs Maria Amadi.

Recall that health officer was shot dead late last year, after which three of her colleagues in the hospital were charged to court and remanded in prison custody.

However, the police continued investigations contributed to the arrest and arraignment of three other suspects, who were said to have confessed to the crime.

Following the development, the CSOs regretted that despite a memo to Enugu State Attorney General from the police hierarchy seeking a withdrawal of the charge against the deceased’s colleagues, the government had failed to free them.

Addressing journalists in Enugu, the convener of the CSO’s coalition, Comrade Igboke Onyebuchi warned that if…