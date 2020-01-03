NAF destroys Boko Haram facility in Borno

Joseph Erunke – Abuja

THE Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said on Friday its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed Boko Haram sect’s logistics facility at Gujeri, in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno State.

The destruction of the terrorists’ structures, according to NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, was carried out in a Tuesday night raid.

NAF had said last Wednesday that the air troops of Operation Lafiya Dole destroyed some structures in the terrorists’ camp at Abulam general area of the once dreaded forest.

NAF said the airstrikes followed series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions that identified some makeshift structures under trees in the settlement that were being used by the terrorists to store fuel and other items for the maintenance of their vehicles.”

It said: “The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed a Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs)…