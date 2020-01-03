NECA advocates synergy between fiscal, monetary policies in 2020

As part of its expectations for 2020, the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has called for synergy between the fiscal and monetary policies of the Federal Government.

Its Director-General, Timothy Olawale, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday.

NAN reports that NECA is the umbrella organisation of employers in the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria.

“It seems only the monetary authorities have been in the driving seat of the economy.

“For any economy to fulfil its full potential, efficiency and synergy of the fiscal and monetary authorities are critical,” he said.

Olawale, on reviewing the performance of the economy in 2019, said that much was left to be desired.

According to him, the economy struggled with a growth rate average of 2 per cent in the first three quarters of 2019.

“Inflation is still in double-digit, orchestrated mainly by increasing food inflation as a result of the closure of…