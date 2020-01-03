Over 5000 indigent people in Ondo communities benefit from free

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE— OVER 5000 indigent people in the four council areas of Akoko in Ondo State have benefited from a free medical outreach programmes initiated by a Non-Governmental Organisation, NGO, Miteda Wellness Initiative.

The initiator of the outreach, Mrs. Adefunmilola Williams-Daudu said the programme was specially designed for people living in the rural communities but lacked medical facilities.

Daudu said: “The medical initiative by Miteda Wellness Initiative has helped in reducing deaths among rural inhabitants.

“The NGO attended to all forms of illness and screening, which will include breast cancer examination, diabetes, Hepatitis, oral health, Blood Pressure, eye problems, malaria, free eye glasses and attending to other health challenges.”

Apart from attending to the health of these people in the rural communities, she noted that the NGO has assisted in funding the education of some pupils in some…