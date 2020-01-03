Sri Lanka air force plane crashes, killing all 4 aboard

A Sri Lankan Air force flight crashed in the central part of the country on Friday killing all four people on board, officials said.

The aircraft, a Chinese built Y-12, crashed in the Haputale district, some 200 kilometres east of the capital Colombo, said air force spokesman Capt. Gihan Seneviratne.

Two pilots and two other crew members were on the Chinese-built Y-12 aircraft, which was on an observation mission, Seneviratne said.

The Derana television channel reported a woman at the scene where the aircraft crashed sustained injuries and was receiving treatment at a hospital.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

Investigations are underway into the cause of the crash, but initial reports said that adverse weather with misty conditions in the mountains area may have contributed.

