US killing of Iran general risks ‘dangerous escalation’ ― Nancy Pelosi

The killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in an American airstrike risks provoking a “dangerous escalation of violence”, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.
“America and the world cannot afford to have tensions escalate to the point of no return,” she added in a statement.
Vanguard News Nigeria.
Source: Vanguard Newspaper