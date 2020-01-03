US Senate returns amid standoff over impeachment trial

United States lawmakers return to Washington Friday with the country’s President, Donald Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial looming over the first Senate session of 2020, but congressional leaders are locked in stalemate over how to proceed.

As Congress braces for a frenetic January, newly uncovered evidence could bolster Democrats’ demands for testimony from key witnesses with firsthand knowledge of Trump’s Ukraine pressure scheme at the heart of the impeachment scandal.

A series of emails published Thursday signal that the order to maintain a freeze on military aid to Ukraine came directly from Trump, and reveal that the Pentagon raised serious concerns about the legality of the directive.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has so far refused to transmit the two articles of impeachment against Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — to the Senate until the chamber agrees on trial…