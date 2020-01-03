We are committed to vigorous community policing in Taraba

By Femi Bolaji

The new Commissioner of Police in Taraba state, CP Mohammed Azare has said the state police command would reengineer community policing to ensure Taraba remains safe for both residents and visitors in urban and rural settings.

Azare who took over from the ex CP, Alkasim Sanusi who retired from active service on December 31, 2019, is the 24th Commissioner of Police serving in Taraba state.

He noted that plans are already hatched to rid the state of kidnappings, communal conflicts and other violent crimes.

This was contained in a statement issued by the spokesman of the state police command, DSP David Misal.

He also appealed to residents of the state to accord him maximum cooperation as he is determined to partner with the communities to ensurile the state is safe at all times.

He further pledged to discharge his duty to the people of the State in consonance with the frame work of international…