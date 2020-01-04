62-yr-old Iran commander killed by US airstrike to be buried in hometown

Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani will be laid to rest Tuesday in his hometown of Kerman, Iran as part of three days of ceremonies across the country, the Revolutionary Guards said.

The US military killed Soleimani on Friday in an air strike outside Baghdad international airport that shocked the Islamic republic and sparked fears of a new war in the Middle East.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps confirmed the commander of its Quds Force foreign operations arm had been killed on Friday by US forces in an air strike on Baghdad international airport.

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei swiftly promised “severe revenge” and declared three days of mourning.

Soleimani’s body was expected to arrive in Tehran on Saturday night before being taken to the Shiite holy city of Mashhad the…