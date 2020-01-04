As Damilola Ogunbiyi starts UN job as SR, SEforALL

October 29, 2019, the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres announced the appointment of Mrs Damilola Ogunbiyi, as his Special Representative for Sustainable Energy for All and Co-Chair of United Nations-Energy.

Mrs Ogunbiyi was the immediate past Managing Director of the Nigerian Rural Electrification Agency (REA), a position she occupied historically as the first woman.

On January 1, 2020, Ogunbiyi released a video-statement, announcing her resumption and vision for her new appointment and efforts to achieve the Sustenable Development Goals (SDG7) in its last decade.