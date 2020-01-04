Can Ibori still determine next Delta gov?

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, Niger Delta

LOVE him or dislike him, one man, Chief James Ibori, who ruled Delta State from 1999 to 2007 has remained the political godfather of the state, deciding with the aid of his influential political machinery, Ibori political family, succeeding governors of the oil-rich state since he left power roughly 13 years ago.

Handover of power by the incumbent governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, is not less than three years, five months away, but former Minister of State (Education) and billionaire business magnate, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, has started the race.

As at January 1, 2020, he is the only known Deltan in the race for Government House, Asaba, and has upset quite some political calculations, but definitely, many will join the fray as 2023 inches closer.

By the unwritten power arrangement among political leaders of the state, though a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP agreement, it is the turn of Delta Central senatorial district (Urhobo)…