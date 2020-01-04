I’m not in hurry to withdraw troops from volatile areas – Buhari

Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Friday his government was not in a hurry to withdraw military personnel from trouble spots across the country.

The President in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the withdrawal of the military from areas where peace had been restored would not be done in a manner that would expose communities to more attacks.

The withdrawal exercise, he said would be gradual and carefully planned in order not to jeopardise the success already recorded by the military.

Reacting to concerns and appeals from governors and community leaders over the proposed withdrawal, President Buhari said the “administration would not abandon citizens in need of protection.”

He urged Nigerians, especially public affairs analysts, to carefully study the statement following a security council meeting with service chiefs that the withdrawal of troops will be done after…