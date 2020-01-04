Iranian commander: UN chief urges restraint as tension rises

United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, has urged “maximum restraint” as tension heightens in the Gulf over the killing of top Iranian military commander, Qasem Soleimani, in a United States strike in Iraq.

“The Secretary-General has consistently advocated for de-escalation in the Gulf. He is deeply concerned with the recent escalation.

“This is a moment in which leaders must exercise maximum restraint.

“The world cannot afford another war in the Gulf,’’ Deputy Spokesman for the UN Chief, Mr. Farhan Haq, said in a statement on Friday.

Soleimani was killed in an airstrike at Baghdad airport early on Friday on the orders of President Donald Trump, the US Department of Defence said in a statement.

The 62-year-old led Iranian operations in the Middle East as head of the elite Quds Force.

Trump had said he caused millions of deaths.

In reaction, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has threatened “severe revenge” on those…