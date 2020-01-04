Kidnappers shoot man in Abuja, abduct wife and daughter

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The FCT Police Command on Saturday confirmed that unknown gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers stormed a village, Nuku village in Rubocii, in Abaji Area Council of Abuja, shot a man and abducted his wife and daughter, Agmada Anyinu and Favour Anyinu to an unknown destination

The incident was said to have happened in the morning hours and caused tension and confusion in the community as the villagers mobilised and evacuated the injured man to the hospital.

FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DCP Anjuguri Manzah last night noted that Police detectives have swung into action and have commenced a manhunt for the kidnappers.

“We have dispatched a team to rescue the victims and ensure the arrest of the perpetrators,” he stated.

Recall that the Police in FCT recently carried out a joint Police, Army and other security agencies raid on suspected hideouts of kidnappers in Kuje, Abaji and Kwali axis arresting more than 30 suspected kidnapping gang…